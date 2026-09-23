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Gunman who fired on police outside Canada synagogue dies from wounds

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A 29-year-old man carrying a shotgun fired at police officers on Sept 20 outside a synagogue in Belleville, a city in southeastern Ontario.

A 29-year-old man carrying a shotgun fired at police officers on Sept 20 outside a synagogue in Belleville, a city in southeastern Ontario.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • A 29-year-old gunman fired at police outside a synagogue in Belleville during Yom Kippur and was shot by officers, later dying from his wounds.
  • The attack occurred as worshippers gathered, with police returning fire; an injured officer remains in stable condition.
  • Officials condemned the shooting, linking it to rising anti-Semitism in Canada amid tensions following recent Middle East conflicts.

AI generated

TORONTO, Canada - A gunman who was shot by Canadian police after firing on officers outside a synagogue during a Jewish holiday over the weekend has died, an official said on Sept 22.

A 29-year-old man carrying a shotgun approached a synagogue in Belleville, a city in southeastern Ontario, on the evening of Sept 20 as worshippers gathered to mark Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

He shot at police, prompting officers guarding the Sons of Jacob congregation to return fire.

The man was hospitalised after the shooting and died on the night of Sept 21, said Kristy Dennette, a spokesperson for Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which probes shootings involving police.

Dennette told AFP an injured officer remains in stable condition in hospital.

Police have not confirmed that Belleville’s Jewish community was the target of the attack, but Dennette told reporters that “common sense” would suggest the gunman was trying to attack the synagogue.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both condemned the shooting.

Like many Western countries, Canada has seen a rise in reported incidents of anti-Semitism over the last three years amid criticism of Israel’s response to the Oct 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. AFP

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2025 was ‘deadliest’ year for anti-Semitic attacks in decades: Report
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