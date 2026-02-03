Guinea president keeps mines minister in post-election government

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

CONAKRY, Feb 3 - Guinea President Mamady Doumbouya, who came to power in a coup and was sworn in for a seven-year term last month, has retained his mines minister but appointed new ministers of finance, justice and security as part of his government.

The former special forces commander, thought to be in his early 40s, has been leading the West African nation since seizing power in 2021.

Guinea holds the world's largest bauxite reserves and the richest untapped iron ore deposit at Simandou, where a massive mining project was launched in November.

The following month, Doumbouya won the presidential election that completed the return to civilian rule. Last week, Doumbouya announced that Amadou Oury Bah would stay on as prime minister.

According to a decree read on Monday night on state television, Mariama Cire Sylla, a former World Bank country representative who had been serving as agriculture minister, will now lead the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Budget.

Ibrahima Sory Tounkara, who acted as a judge during a trial for a 2009 stadium massacre that killed more than 150 people, was appointed justice minister.

General Ahmed Mohamed Diallo was named minister of security and civil protection.

The mines minister, Bouna Sylla, was first appointed to the role in 2024. REUTERS