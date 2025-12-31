Guinea coup leader Doumbouya wins presidential election, results show

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

CONAKRY, Dec 30 - Guinea coup leader Mamady Doumbouya has been elected president, according to provisional results announced on Tuesday, completing the return to civilian rule in the bauxite- and iron ore-rich West African nation.

The former special forces commander, thought to be in his early 40s, seized power in 2021, toppling then-President Alpha Conde, who had been in office since 2010. It was one in a series of nine coups that have reshaped politics in West and Central Africa since 2020.

The provisional results announced on Tuesday showed Doumbouya winning 86.72% of the December 28 vote, an absolute majority that allows him to avoid a runoff.

The Supreme Court has eight days to validate the results in the event of any challenge.

Doumbouya's victory, which gives him a seven-year mandate, was widely expected. Conde and Cellou Dalein Diallo, Guinea's longtime opposition leader, are in exile, which left Doumbouya to face a fragmented field of eight challengers.

DOUMBOUYA REVERSED PLEDGE NOT TO RUN

The original post-coup charter in Guinea barred junta members from running in elections, but a constitution dropping those restrictions was passed in a September referendum.

Djenabou Toure, the country's top election official who announced the results on Tuesday night, said turnout was 80,95%. However voter participation appeared tepid in the capital Conakry, and opposition politicians rejected a similarly high turnout figure for the September referendum.

Guinea holds the world's largest bauxite reserves and the richest untapped iron ore deposit at Simandou, officially launched last month after years of delay.

Doumbouya has claimed credit for pushing the project forward and ensuring Guinea benefits from its output.

His government this year also revoked the licence of Emirates Global Aluminium's subsidiary Guinea Alumina Corporation following a refinery dispute, transferring the unit's assets to a state-owned firm.

The turn toward resource nationalism - echoed in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger - has boosted his popularity, as has his relative youth in a country where the median age is about 19.

POLITICAL SPACE RESTRICTED, U.N. SAYS

Political debate has been muted under Doumbouya. Civil society groups accuse his government of banning protests, curbing press freedom and restricting opposition activity.

The campaign period was "severely restricted, marked by intimidation of opposition actors, apparently politically motivated enforced disappearances, and constraints on media freedom," U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said last week.

On Monday, opposition candidate Faya Lansana Millimono told a press conference the election was marred by "systematic fraudulent practices" and that observers were prevented from monitoring the voting and counting processes.

The government did not respond to a request for comment. REUTERS