Guinea-Bissau military court orders opposition leader back to jail

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DAKAR, July 13 - Guinea-Bissau opposition leader and former Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira was moved back to prison last Friday following a decision by the West African country's military court, his family told Reuters.

• The junta that seized power in Guinea-Bissau in a coup last year released Pereira, the leader of the revolutionary PAIGC party, in February in an apparent attempt to appease the West African regional bloc ECOWAS.

• He had remained under house arrest on suspicion of economic crimes.

• In an emailed statement to Reuters, Pereira's family said military leaders now accused him of playing a role in an alleged coup attempt in October 2025. The statement rejected allegations that Pereira had been "engaged in violent or unconstitutional acts".

• Pereira was previously detained on November 26 when a group of army officers seized power before the planned announcement of presidential election results.

• His family said no trial date had yet been set and voiced concern for his health and safety.

• A government spokesperson referred questions about Pereira's case to the military court, which could not be reached.

• After Guinea-Bissau's electoral commission said it was unable to complete last year's election in the wake of the coup, a new poll was scheduled for December 6. REUTERS