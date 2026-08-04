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Guatemala's Fuego volcano intensifies, prompts preventive evacuations

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Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts, after authorities raised the alert level to orange, as seen from San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, August 4, 2026. REUTERS/Cristina Chiquin

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts, after authorities raised the alert level to orange, as seen from San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, August 4, 2026. REUTERS/Cristina Chiquin

GUATEMALA CITY, Aug 4 - Guatemalan authorities ordered the preventive evacuation of two communities near the Fuego volcano late on Monday as it entered a more intense eruptive phase, spewing ash and sending pyroclastic flows down its slopes.

The eruption sent pyroclastic flows — fast-moving mixtures of volcanic gas, ash and rock — down five ravines, disaster management officials said.

• The evacuations were ordered in the areas of El Porvenir and Las Lajitas, both in the municipality of San Juan Alotenango.

• Officials on Tuesday warned the flows could travel further if activity intensifies.

• Ash cloud dispersal could affect areas up to 100 km (62 miles) west and northwest of the volcano.

• Authorities on Tuesday declared an "orange alert" and stepped up monitoring of the volcano.

• A major eruption in 2018 of the Fuego volcano, about 30 km (19 miles) south of Guatemala City, buried an entire community and killed more than 200 people. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.