Guatemalan inmates riot at three prisons, taking 46 people hostage

GUATEMALA CITY, Jan 17 - Inmates at three prisons in Guatemala rioted on Saturday and took at least 46 people hostage, mostly guards but also a psychologist, officials said.

So far, there have been no reported deaths or injuries among the hostages, Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda said at a press conference.

Villeda said prisoners coordinated riots at three prisons, which he alleged were organized by the Barrio 18 gang, which was rioting because its leader is seeking a transfer to another facility to gain better conditions and special treatment.

“I am not going to make any deals with any terrorist group, I will not give in to this blackmail, and I will not restore their privileges in exchange for them stopping their actions,” Villeda added.

While hostage situations involving prison guards have occurred previously in Guatemala, the current number of hostages is notably higher than in past incidents.

The ministry said security forces, including members of the army, are maintaining full perimeter control and working to restore order and ensure the safety of surrounding areas. REUTERS