Guatemala president says cannot remove attorney general amid protests

FILE PHOTO: Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei delivers a broadcast message where he mentioned that the country would no longer tolerate street blockades, which he called illegal, in Guatemala City, Guatemala October 9, 2023. Guatemala Presidency/Handout via REUTERS
GUATEMALA CITY - Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei on Friday called for roadblocks to be lifted and said he cannot remove the country's attorney general, something demanded by protesters who accuse authorities of blocking the government transition.

Attorney General Maria Consuelo Porras, whose office has said she will not step down, has been investigating the party of president-elect Bernardo Arevalo in what he and the Organization of American States have branded an attack on democracy. REUTERS

