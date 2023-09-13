Guatemala President-elect Arevalo suspends participation in transition

Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo said in a post on X messaging platform on Tuesday that his team had informed President Alejandro Giammattei they were temporarily suspending their participation in the government transition. REUTERS
