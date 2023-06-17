Greek MP expelled from party over shipwreck comments

ATHENS – A right-wing Greek parliamentarian was expelled from the party of former prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is seeking a second term at polls next weekend, for racist remarks after the mass drowning of migrants.

The Greek coastguard was continuing its search for survivors of the sinking of a boat carrying migrants that killed at least 78 people overnight Tuesday.

Hopes of finding survivors are fading “by the minute,” according to officials.

The coastguard has so far rescued 104 people from the boat which rescuers said was carrying “hundreds” of migrants.

While condemning the “tragic” loss of life, including “children”, Mr Spilios Kriketos, a lawmaker in Mr Mitsotakis’ New Democracy (ND) party, said Thursday that Greece “cannot tolerate more migrants”.

Mr Kriketos had made the comments in an interview on the Kontra YouTube channel.

He then accused migrants of stealing.

On Friday, ND said it had expelled him.

“Opinions such as those expressed by Spilios Kriketos have no place in our party,” the party said in a statement.

“Statements of hate and racism are not part of the party’s values.”

Mr Kriketos is running in the June 25 legislative elections which follow Mr Mitsotakis’s first place finish in May’s polls which nonetheless left him without a clear parliamentary majority.

The main leftist opposition party Syriza on Friday called the remarks “racist” and called on the ND to expel Mr Kriketos.

The former conservative government of Mr Mitsotakis, in power for four years from 2019 to 2023 and credited with winning the May 25 elections, has followed a strict immigration policy and emphasised “security” and border lockdowns.