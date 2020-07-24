Firefighters observing from a distance a raging pine forest wildfire fanned by strong winds near the village of Athikia, in the Peloponnese area near Corinth, Greece, on Wednesday. The Greek authorities evacuated five settlements as a precaution. Summer fires are frequent in the country, with temperatures regularly soaring over 30 deg Celsius. In July 2018, a fire in Mati, a coastal resort north-east of Athens, left 102 people dead in the worst such tragedy in modern Greek history.
Greek forest ablaze amid summer heat
Published26 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 24, 2020, with the headline 'Greek forest ablaze amid summer heat'. Print Edition | Subscribe