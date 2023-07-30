Greek ecosystems face increasing fire risk: Experts

ATHENS – Two weeks of sweltering heat and wildfires have confirmed fears that Greece’s ecosystem is under increasing risk, experts say.

Some 50,000ha of forest and vegetation have been left scorched, according to estimates by the National Observatory of Athens.

This makes the month of July the worst in 13 years in terms of burnt land, said Dr Charalampos Kontoes, a research director at the observatory.

“It was a dry winter, and spring rains were not enough to maintain (moisture in the soil),” Dr Kontoes told AFP.

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias last week said fire crews have battled more than 660 blazes this month, an average of 50 to 70 fires a day.

Businesses and farms on the tourist islands of Corfu and Rhodes, Greece’s second-largest island of Evia and the countryside near Volos, central Greece, bore the brunt of the damage in 2023.

The Greek Agricultural Insurance Organisation, the state association insuring farmers, estimates that 50,000 olive trees and 2,500 animals and beehives have been destroyed on Rhodes.

In the Volos area, the organisation said it has found “significant losses” in harvested grain and grapes, in addition to farm machinery and buildings.

There have also been major losses in livestock, it added.

Greece suffers forest fires every year. In 2007, the fires left 84 dead in the Peloponnese peninsula and Evia. In 2018, 103 people died in Mati, a seaside resort near Athens.

Three people died in Evia two years ago, and five so far in 2023.

“Repetitive fires endanger the ecosystem. The forests are transformed into agricultural-forest land, the brushwood into scrubland,” said Mr Nikos Bokaris, head of the Greek union of forestry experts.

“The landscape tends to change and resemble African landscapes,” he added.

In Rhodes, where the fires broke out on July 18, a large part of the local fauna including the island’s emblematic fallow deer was seriously affected, said Mr Grigoris Dimitriadis, head of the local environmental protection association.

In addition, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service on Wednesday said smoke emissions from wildfires in Greece have been the highest for this period of time in the last 21 years.