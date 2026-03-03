Grandstand structure collapses at university photo-taking ceremony in Mexico, 28 hurt

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A grandstand structure suddenly collapsed when a cohort of graduands from a university in Mexico were preparing to take a commemorative photo on Feb 27, resulting in dozens injured.

In shocking footage of the incident that has circulated online, smiling graduands from the Ibero-American University of Mexico City were on the seven-tiered structure and in the midst of being snapped by photographers when those in the back rows suddenly plunge to the ground.



Screams can be heard and panic then ensues.

According to Mexican daily La Jornada, the incident involving psychology students from the 2022-2026 class happened at about 10.45am.

Twenty-eight of them were injured as a result, with 23 being treated on campus. Five others were taken to medical centres as part for further assessment.

According to La Jornada, none of the injuries was life-threatening.

About 150 students and their family and friends were at the event.

The podium was part of a service that was provided by an external vendor for the photograph, said the media outlet.

The Ibero-American University said it will take responsibility for the incident since it happened on campus grounds. This includes healthcare and psychological support, it added.

The head of the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City, Ms Myriam Vilma Urzua Venega, visited the school to check on the situation, along with agency staff.

Ms Venega said the incident happened “as a result of the poor installation”.

She added that the structure collapsed due to the weight of the people who were on it.