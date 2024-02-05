Grammys 2024: Winners at Sunday's televised ceremony

Miley Cyrus accepts the award for Record of the Year for Flowers during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Taylor Swift accepts the award for Album of the Year for Midnights during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES - The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS and hosted by Trevor Noah.

Following is a list of the winners in the categories at the televised ceremony:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Midnights," Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

SONG OF THE YEAR

"What Was I Made For?," Billie Eilish (from the motion picture "Barbie"); Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters

BEST NEW ARTIST

Victoria Monet

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Midnights," Taylor Swift

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM

"Manana Sera Bonito," Karol G

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"Bell Bottom Country," Lainey Wilson

BEST R&B SONG

"Snooze," by SZA; Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solana Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters

THE DR. DRE GLOBAL IMPACT AWARD

Jay-Z REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top