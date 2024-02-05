Grammys 2024: Winners at Sunday's televised ceremony

LOS ANGELES - The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS and hosted by Trevor Noah.

Following is a list of the winners in the categories at the televised ceremony:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Midnights," Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

SONG OF THE YEAR

"What Was I Made For?," Billie Eilish (from the motion picture "Barbie"); Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters

BEST NEW ARTIST

Victoria Monet

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Midnights," Taylor Swift

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM

"Manana Sera Bonito," Karol G

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"Bell Bottom Country," Lainey Wilson

BEST R&B SONG

"Snooze," by SZA; Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solana Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters

THE DR. DRE GLOBAL IMPACT AWARD

Jay-Z