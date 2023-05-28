Government websites in Senegal hit by cyber attack

DAKAR - A group of hackers called Mysterious Team made multiple Senegalese government websites go offline overnight on Friday by hitting them with denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, a government spokesman said.

The group claimed responsibility for the attacks in a series of Twitter posts using the hashtag #FreeSenegal used by campaigners alleging political repression in Senegal.

The attacks come at a time of heightened political tensions in Senegal, widely seen as one of West Africa’ most stable democracies.

In a statement in the early hours of Saturday, government spokesman Abdou Karim Fofana said all efforts were being made to bring the sites back online.

As of Saturday afternoon, the presidency’s site was online but other official websites still appeared to be offline, including the government and finance ministry sites.

DDoS attacks work by directing high volumes of Internet traffic towards targeted servers in a bid to knock them offline.

The country has been shaken by more than two years of sometimes violent protests over a host of issues including fears among the opposition that President Macky Sall may seek a third term in office in the February 2024 election.

The opposition has also accused Mr Sall’s government of using the judicial machinery to target potential challengers such as popular politician Ousmane Sonko, who placed third in the 2019 presidential race.

The authorities deny ongoing legal cases against Mr Sonko are politically motivated.