Got to have faith: Religion finds its moment at COP28

DUBAI – From meditation to spiritual guidance to indigenous hymns, the vibe in the “faith pavilion” at COP28 is a little different at the high-stakes United Nations climate talks in Dubai.

Orthodox priests rub shoulders with Emiratis in flowing white robes and Jewish rabbis in the quiet, air-conditioned calm of the pavilion, the first ever dedicated to religion at a COP conference.

Housed in a building of dark glass and geometric triangles, the pavilion offers a space for quiet reflection away from the frenetic diplomacy and flashy business shows that accompany the marathon climate negotiations.

It also offers something else sorely needed at COP: unity and optimism.

“This testifies to the willingness to work together,” Pope Francis said in a video message at the pavilion’s inauguration on Dec 3 in a united call to action with senior Muslim cleric Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of Al Azhar mosque in Cairo, Egypt.

“Today, the world needs alliances that are not against someone but for the benefit of everyone.”

Visitors joining daily “ritual relaxation” sessions or engaging with religious leaders in a lounge room are invited to consider the role of faith in addressing the challenge of global warming.

“For a fairer and more sustainable world, we trust and pray,” one visitor wrote on a paper cut-out tree pinned alongside other messages of hope and solidarity to the pavilion wall.

Spiritual crisis

Organisers say more than 300 faith leaders from all major religions and traditional beliefs are expected to participate in the pavilion during the two-week-long conference being held in the glitzy Gulf city.

This is the first time in nearly 30 years of global climate talks that religion has been given its own venue, and the striking space has prime real estate in the buzzing heart of an enormous complex.

This COP is the largest ever and thousands of people walk by the pavilion every day, whether en route to meetings and expo shows, or to buy ice cream from a stall doing a brisk trade out front.

The COP can be an overwhelming experience, and faith leaders hope attendees of all creeds embrace the pavilion as a respite from the haggling, heat and anxiety over the planet’s future.