Golden City tarnished by dirt, crime and needles: San Francisco looks to Apec summit for revival

SAN FRANCISCO – For a city that has been declared dead more than a few times since its founding, rising from the ashes is more than a metaphor. It is a motto, burned into the soul of what feels like a bipolar city.

Since San Francisco was founded by the Spanish in 1776, the Golden City has lived dangerously, a growth spurt alternating with a flatline every so often.

After the Gold Rush peaked in 1852, the great shock was the earthquake and fire of 1906. The tech boom and bust in the early 2000s was the next big disruption, followed by the foreclosure crisis after the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009.

With 2020 came the triple whammy – the Covid-19 pandemic, the chronic homelessness and an epidemic of fentanyl deaths – which stoked the latest prophecies of the city’s demise, shared by many, including the world’s wealthiest man Elon Musk.

“If you walk around downtown San Francisco right near the X (Twitter) headquarters, it’s a zombie apocalypse,” he said in an interview in October.

But some would disagree, such as Mr Larry Baer, chief executive of San Francisco Giants, a major league baseball team and a fourth-generation San Franciscan.

The apocalypse narrative is overblown, according to Mr Baer. “When I travel, people say, ‘Oh my goodness, San Francisco! Are you scared to walk out your door?

“It is a crazy notion. There is also a lot going on in a good way,” he told The Straits Times.

“There are some areas of the city that are challenged, as in every big city. But most of the neighbourhoods are thriving,” he said.

“Not in all respects – we do have to get more affordable housing and there is crime in the streets, car robberies and break-ins. I am not saying we are without problems, but I think the narrative is skewed and distorted.”

Mr Baer, along with other local business executives, created Advance SF – a consortium of business leaders interested in reviving the city’s fortunes – in the belief that San Francisco’s best days are still ahead of it.

Other members of the group are Mr Bob Fisher, former chairman of Gap and Ms Elizabeth Minick, a managing director at the Bank of America.

In October, Advance SF kicked off a civic pride campaign to persuade more people to believe that the glass is half-full, not half-empty.

“If it changes everything in an instant, well then, chances are, it was dreamed up and built up here in San Francisco. And the best is yet to come,” a campaign video says, celebrating the birthplace of many iconic things – from denim jeans and cable cars, to slot machines, ice cream sandwiches and fortune cookies.

And, of course, the tech wonders from Silicon Valley, including the latest – ChatGPT.