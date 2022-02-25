War in Ukraine

Global reactions

COMPLICATED BACKGROUND

Regarding the definition of an invasion, I think we should go back to how to view the current situation in Ukraine. The Ukrainian issue has other very complicated historical background that has continued to today. It may not be what everyone wants to see.
CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN HUA CHUNYING
NOT SENDING TROOPS

We don't have Nato troops in Ukraine, and we don't have any plans to send Nato troops into Ukraine.
NATO SECRETARY-GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG
FOR HUMANITY'S SAKE

In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century. The conflict must stop now.
U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES
INNOCENT CIVILIANS

In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives. We will hold the Kremlin accountable.
EUROPEAN UNION CHIEFS URSULA VON DER LEYEN AND CHARLES MICHEL

