Global reaction to US, Israeli attacks on Iran

Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, February 28, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Feb 28 - Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, plunging the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation.

Tehran responded by launching missiles at Israel and called the strikes against it unprovoked and illegal.

Below is international reaction to the attacks:

UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"I condemn today’s military escalation in the Middle East. The use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, and the subsequent retaliation by Iran across the region, undermine international peace and security."

"I call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and de-escalation. Failing to do so risks a wider regional conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability. I strongly encourage all parties to return immediately to the negotiating table," he said.

"I reiterate that there is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes, in full accordance with international law, including the UN Charter."

GERMANY, FRANCE AND BRITAIN

In a joint statement, the three countries condemned Iranian attacks, saying Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes.

"We reiterate our commitment to regional stability and to the protection of civilian life," French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a joint statement, adding that they wanted a resumption of negotiations.

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

Macron called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, saying the outbreak of a war between the United States, Israel and Iran has "serious consequences" for international peace and security.

"The current escalation is dangerous for everyone. It must stop. The Iranian regime must understand that it now has no other option but to engage in good-faith negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as its actions to destabilise the region," Macron said on X.

UN HUMAN RIGHTS CHIEF VOLKER TURK

"I deplore the military strikes across Iran this morning by Israel and the United States of America, and the subsequent retaliatory strikes by Iran. As always, in any armed conflict, it is civilians who end up paying the ultimate price.

"Bombs and missiles are not the way to resolve differences but only result in death, destruction and human misery.

"To avert these terrible consequences for civilians, I call for restraint and implore all parties to see reason, to de-escalate, and for a return to the ‘negotiating table’ where they had been actively seeking a solution only hours earlier.

"I have already warned that failing to do so risks an even wider conflict, that will inevitably lead to further senseless civilian deaths and destruction on a potentially unimaginable scale, not just in Iran but across the Middle East region."

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER MARK CARNEY

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Canada supports the U.S. "acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security".

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ

"We demand immediate de-escalation and full respect for international law," Sanchez said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

Spanish Foreign Minister Albares later said on X that Madrid demanded respect for international law, de-escalation and dialogue, showing support and solidarity with those who are receiving the strikes.

"The attacks must stop," he added.

OMAN

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said that active and serious negotiations mediated by his country between Iran and the U.S. were "yet again undermined".

"Neither the interests of the United States nor the cause of global peace are well served by this...I urge the United States not to get sucked in further. This is not your war," he said on X.

LEBANESE PRIME MINISTER NAWAF SALAM

"I reiterate that we will not accept anyone dragging the country into adventures that threaten its security and unity."

NORWEGIAN FOREIGN MINISTER ESPEN BARTH EIDE

"The attack is described by Israel as a preventive strike, but it is not in line with international law. Preventive attacks require an immediately imminent threat."

UKRAINE'S FOREIGN MINISTRY

"The cause of the current events is precisely the violence and impunity of the Iranian regime, in particular the killings and repression of peaceful protesters, which have become particularly widespread in recent months," the foreign ministry said.

DMITRY MEDVEDEV, DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF RUSSIA'S SECURITY COUNCIL

"The peacemaker once again showed his face," Medvedev, a former Russian president, said. "All negotiations with Iran are a cover operation. No one doubted it. No one really wanted to negotiate anything."

"The question is who has more patience to wait for the inglorious end of their enemy. The USA is only 249 years old. The Persian Empire was founded more than 2,500 years ago. Let's see in 100 years…" REUTERS