Global military spending hit record levels in 2020: IISS think-tank

Global military spending, driven in part by Chinese naval expansion, reached record levels last year despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic contraction, a British think-tank said on Thursday.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said military spending reached US$1.8 trillion (S$2.3 trillion) last year - a 3.9 per cent increase in real terms over figures for 2019.

The think-tank said in its annual Military Balance publication that expenditure rose "despite the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent contraction in global economic output".

The United States remained the world's largest defence spender last year, IISS said, accounting for 40 per cent or US$738 billion.

China, by comparison, accounted for 10.6 per cent or US$193.3 billion. Beijing's military spending was the driving force behind growth in Asia's overall defence expenditure, and accounted for 25 per cent of the continent's spending last year.

Asia's upward trend in military expenditure continued last year, albeit at a slightly slower pace than in 2019.

"Several countries adjusted their defence budgets to redirect funds to crisis relief or economic stimulus measures," the IISS said.

"However, others simply reduced or deferred planned spending growth rather than implementing cuts," it added.

The IISS also highlighted Chinese military expansion and the significant growth of its naval fleet, a response driven in part by Beijing's ambitions in the South China Sea.

Total European defence spending grew by 2 per cent in real terms last year, the IISS said.

Europe's Nato members also continued increasing military expenditure, continuing a trend seen every year since 2014, as threat perceptions sharpened following Russia's seizure of Crimea.

But most Nato members are still far from the objective of devoting 2 per cent of their gross domestic product to defence by 2024. Last year, only nine of the alliance's European members met the target.

"The commitment by key players to increase their defence budgets in 2021 and beyond signals an intention to avoid the cuts that followed the 2007-08 financial crisis," the report said, referring to nations like Britain, France, Germany and Italy.

In 2019, the world saw the largest recorded increase in military spending in a decade, with 4 per cent growth, fuelled by rivalry between major powers and a race for new technologies.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE