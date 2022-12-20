Global deal to protect nature vital for climate action

SINGAPORE - The world on Monday took a major step towards halting the disastrous decline of nature, and in the process also advanced global efforts to fight climate change.
At the United Nations COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal, Canada, chaired by China, nearly 200 nations set clear targets to halt and reverse the decline of nature this decade as well as step up financing to help poorer nations fund conservation efforts.
The agreement could also accelerate investments in conservation projects that reward investors while also helping nature and the climate.
The agreement, called the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, is the result of several years of negotiations and came at the end of two weeks of intense talks. It also comes soon after the COP27 UN climate conference in Egypt.
“Two weeks ago, we had a mountain of differences to resolve. Today, we leave with an agreement that starts, at least, to heal our relationship to nature,” said Dr Lin Li, senior director of global policy and advocacy at WWF International.
The outcome of the talks, under the UN’s Convention on Biological Diversity, reflects the urgency of the crisis facing life on the planet, with about 40 per cent of land degraded by agriculture, mining and urbanisation.
Wildlife population sizes have shrunk alarmingly in the past 50 years and a million species face extinction this century, with climate change taking an increasing toll on ecosystems too.
The climate and biodiversity crises are closely interlinked because ecosystems such as forests and grasslands soak up large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2), the main greenhouse gas, thereby acting as a brake on the pace of global warming.
Destroying these ecosystems intensifies the heating up of the planet and triggers wilder weather. It also wipes out key environmental services, such as clean air and water that humanity relies on.
“Nature sustains all human life, underpins countries’ economies, and is vital to reining in climate change. We cannot achieve the 1.5 degrees climate goal without changing how humans treat nature,” said Dr Craig Hanson, managing director for programmes at the Washington-based World Resources Institute think-tank, referring to a key temperature limit of the Paris climate pact.
“Yet the agreement is only as strong as countries’ political will to implement it, and countries now face the urgent task of turning these commitments into action.”
Under the agreement, nations agreed on 23 targets for 2030. The key target is to conserve at least 30 per cent of land, freshwater and ocean by 2030, while respecting the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities.
At present, 17 per cent and 10 per cent of the world’s terrestrial and marine areas respectively are under protection.
Mr Will McGoldrick, Asia-Pacific regional managing director for The Nature Conservancy, described the deal as historic.
But he said: “South-east Asia will continue to lose biodiversity until we change the incentives for companies and communities. We need to reward and support those who invest in nature.” Possibilities include debt-for-nature swaps, for example.
The region’s rainforests, mangroves and peatlands are giant carbon stores rich in nature and key to fighting climate change.
“Peatlands and mangroves are the unsung heroes of conservation and climate action. These systems store even more carbon per hectare than the region’s iconic rainforests, yet are often overlooked and under-valued,” he said.
He said a key part of the agreement is guidance to countries to ensure that large companies and financial institutions assess and disclose their risks, dependencies and impacts on nature, and to reduce their negative impacts over time.
“This puts financial centres like Singapore and Hong Kong on the main stage of global conservation efforts, as they will be expected to bring these new provisions to life.”
For investors in nature-based climate solutions, such as projects that restore and protect mangroves, the COP15 deal could boost investments.
“Overall, I think COP15 is an important and significant step forward for biodiversity and wildlife conservation globally and in South-East Asia,” said Mr Mikkel Larsen, chief executive officer of Singapore-based Climate Impact X, a global exchange and marketplace for carbon credits.
He told ST that he expected investment flows into nature and nature-based solutions to rise. “That includes investment from public and private funding and not just market-based solutions such as carbon credits.”
He also felt that increasing regulatory requirements in which companies must disclose their impacts on nature, such as the impacts of their supply chains, will also drive positive change and investment.
Professor Koh Lian Pin, director for the NUS Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions (CNCS), said the adoption of the COP15 agreement so soon after the COP27 climate talks, which itself referenced the importance of nature-based solutions, highlighted the value of tackling biodiversity loss and climate change together.
He said Singapore can help to play a role in the conservation of vital habitats such as mangroves. For example, CNCS researchers have mapped out where forests and mangroves under threat are located. “This could help carbon projects to be established in these areas, saving them from being cut down,” he said.
Dr Zeng Yiwen, CNCS assistant research professor, said it is important to ensure the quality of the habitats that are selected for conservation rather than just trying to achieve the 30 per cent target.
“Simply conserving ‘rock and ice’ habitats or areas far from urban centres will not yield as many benefits to the climate or wildlife as these areas.”
Not everyone was pleased with the agreement. Greenpeace said COP15 failed to deliver the ambition, tools or finance necessary to stop mass extinction. Others said some of the mid-century biodiversity goals lacked clear targets.
But UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was a step in the right direction. “We are finally starting to forge a peace pact with nature,” he added.
Key points of COP15 deal
- Human-caused extinction of threatened species is halted, and, by 2050, the extinction rate and risk of all species are reduced tenfold, and the abundance of native wild species is increased to healthy and resilient levels;
- By 2030 at least 30 per cent of terrestrial, inland water, and coastal and marine areas, especially areas of particular importance for biodiversity and ecosystem functions and services, are effectively conserved and managed;
- Restoration completed or under way on at least 30 per cent of degraded terrestrial, inland waters, and coastal and marine ecosystems;
- Progressively phase out or reform by 2030 subsidies that harm biodiversity by at least US$500 billion (S$678 billion) per year;
- Mobilise by 2030 at least US$200 billion per year in domestic and international biodiversity-related funding from all sources – public and private;
- Wealthy nations to provide to at least US$20 billion per year by 2025, and US$30 billion per year by 2030 to poorer nations.
- Nations must monitor and report every five years or less on a large set of “headline” and other indicators related to progress against the agreement’s goals and targets.
Source: UN Convention on Biological Diversity