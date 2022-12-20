Global deal to protect nature vital for climate action

SINGAPORE - The world on Monday took a major step towards halting the disastrous decline of nature, and in the process also advanced global efforts to fight climate change.

At the United Nations COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal, Canada, chaired by China, nearly 200 nations set clear targets to halt and reverse the decline of nature this decade as well as step up financing to help poorer nations fund conservation efforts.

The agreement could also accelerate investments in conservation projects that reward investors while also helping nature and the climate.

The agreement, called the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, is the result of several years of negotiations and came at the end of two weeks of intense talks. It also comes soon after the COP27 UN climate conference in Egypt.

“Two weeks ago, we had a mountain of differences to resolve. Today, we leave with an agreement that starts, at least, to heal our relationship to nature,” said Dr Lin Li, senior director of global policy and advocacy at WWF International.

The outcome of the talks, under the UN’s Convention on Biological Diversity, reflects the urgency of the crisis facing life on the planet, with about 40 per cent of land degraded by agriculture, mining and urbanisation.

Wildlife population sizes have shrunk alarmingly in the past 50 years and a million species face extinction this century, with climate change taking an increasing toll on ecosystems too.

The climate and biodiversity crises are closely interlinked because ecosystems such as forests and grasslands soak up large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2), the main greenhouse gas, thereby acting as a brake on the pace of global warming.

Destroying these ecosystems intensifies the heating up of the planet and triggers wilder weather. It also wipes out key environmental services, such as clean air and water that humanity relies on.

“Nature sustains all human life, underpins countries’ economies, and is vital to reining in climate change. We cannot achieve the 1.5 degrees climate goal without changing how humans treat nature,” said Dr Craig Hanson, managing director for programmes at the Washington-based World Resources Institute think-tank, referring to a key temperature limit of the Paris climate pact.

“Yet the agreement is only as strong as countries’ political will to implement it, and countries now face the urgent task of turning these commitments into action.”

Under the agreement, nations agreed on 23 targets for 2030. The key target is to conserve at least 30 per cent of land, freshwater and ocean by 2030, while respecting the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities.

At present, 17 per cent and 10 per cent of the world’s terrestrial and marine areas respectively are under protection.