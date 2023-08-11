Global Covid-19 cases up 80% as new sub-variant emerges

PARIS – The number of new Covid-19 cases reported worldwide rose by 80 per cent in the last month, the World Health Organisation said on Friday, days after designating a new “variant of interest”.

WHO declared in May that Covid is no longer a global health emergency.

But it has warned that the virus will continue to circulate and mutate, causing occasional spikes in infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

In its weekly update, the UN agency said that nations reported nearly 1.5 million new cases from July 10 to Aug 6, an 80 per cent increase from the previous 28 days.

However, the number of deaths fell by 57 per cent to 2,500.

WHO warned that the reported number of cases and deaths do not reflect the true numbers.

This is partly because countries carry out far less testing and monitoring than during earlier stages of the pandemic.

Many of the new cases came in the Western Pacific region, which saw infections jump by 137 per cent, WHO said.

Several countries in the Northern Hemisphere, including the United States, Britain, France and Japan have seen a summer uptick in cases in recent weeks.

Experts have suggested that summer gatherings and travel, declining immunity and a new sub-variant may have all played a role in the increase.

On Wednesday, WHO designated the Omicron sub-variant EG.5 as a “variant of interest” following a steady rise in its prevalence.

More than 17 per cent of all reported cases were EG.5 in mid-July, up from 7.6 per cent a month before, according to WHO.