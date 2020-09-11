Global Covid-19 deaths pass 900k

LONDON • The global death toll from Covid-19 passed the 900,000 mark on Wednesday, as worldwide cases topped 27.7 million, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States remains the world's worst-affected country, with deaths exceeding 190,000 and cases exceeding 6.3 million.

Brazil is in second place with more than 127,000 deaths, followed by India with nearly 74,000 dead.

On Monday, India reported 90,802 new confirmed infections - its highest-ever daily jump - bringing its total to over 4.3 million and bumping Brazil with its 4.1 million cases to third place.

As the epicentre of the pandemic shifts to India, there is no sign of a peak in the world's second-most populous nation.

Bars in India reopened on Wednesday for the first time since a lockdown, even as the country adds more cases each day than any other country since the start of the year. India is also recording more deaths than any other country - an average of more than 1,000 daily for the last two weeks.

The Americas still account for more than half of all fatalities worldwide owing to high death counts in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Chile and Ecuador.

An average of more than 5,600 people die each day from Covid-19, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the last two weeks. The rate of deaths is holding steady, taking 18 days to climb from 800,000 to 900,000 deaths. It took 17 days to go from 700,000 to 800,000.

India's fatality rate is about 1 per cent, while Brazil and the US have mortality rates of about 3 per cent, in line with the world average.

While both deaths and cases in the US are down from a July peak, infections are rising in about 40 per cent of the country, exacerbated in part by the return of students to college towns.

As infections rebound in parts of Europe, countries have recently seen single-day records in new cases similar to those seen during spring, signalling a second wave is under way.

The sharp rise of almost 3,000 new cases in Britain at the weekend was the highest jump since May, prompting a ban on gatherings of more than six people as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to control the spike.

Britain, which has the fifth-highest death toll worldwide at 41,594, has a 14-day quarantine policy for returners from European holiday destinations such as some Greek islands, France, Croatia and Spain, which are experiencing similar spikes.

Spain was the first country in Western Europe to record more than half a million cases on Monday, and now has a total of 552,000 infections.

REUTERS