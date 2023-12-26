Global staple food supplies in 2024 to be strained by dry weather, export curbs

JAKARTA – High food prices in recent years have prompted farmers worldwide to plant more cereals and oilseeds, but consumers are set to face tighter supplies well into 2024, amid adverse El Nino weather, export restrictions and higher biofuel mandates.

Global wheat, corn and soybean prices – after several years of strong gains – are headed for losses in 2023 on easing Black Sea bottlenecks and fears of a global recession, although prices remain vulnerable to supply shocks and food inflation in 2024, analysts and traders have said.

“The supply picture for grains certainly improved in 2023, with bigger crops in some of the key places which matter. But we are not really out of the woods yet,” said Mr Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage Ikon Commodities in Sydney.

“We have El Nino weather forecast until at least April to May, Brazil is almost certainly going to produce less corn, and China is surprising the market by buying larger volumes of wheat and corn from the international market,” he added.

El Nino and food production

The El Nino weather phenomenon, which brought dryness to large parts of Asia in 2023, is forecast to continue in the first half of 2024, putting at risk supplies of rice, wheat, palm oil and other farm products in some of the world’s top agricultural exporters and importers.

Traders and officials expect Asian rice production in the first half of 2024 to drop, as dry planting conditions and shrinking reservoirs are likely to cut yields.

World rice supplies tightened in 2023 after the El Nino weather phenomenon cut into production, prompting India, by far the world’s biggest exporter, to restrict shipments.

While other grains markets were losing value, rice prices rallied to their highest in 15 years in 2023, with quotations in some Asian export hubs gaining 40 per cent to 45 per cent.

India’s next wheat crop is also being threatened by lack of moisture, which could force the world’s second-largest wheat consumer to seek imports for the first time in six years as domestic inventories at state warehouses have dropped to their lowest in seven years.

Farmers Down Under

Come April, farmers in Australia, the world’s No. 2 wheat exporter, could be planting their crop in dry soils, after months of intense heat curbed yields in 2023 and ended a three-dream run of record harvests.

This is likely to prompt buyers, including China and Indonesia, to seek larger volumes of wheat from other exporters in North America, Europe and the Black Sea region.

“The (wheat) supply situation in the current 2023/2024 crop year is likely to deteriorate compared with last season,” Commerzbank wrote in a note.

“This is because exports from important producer countries are likely to be significantly lower.”

On the bright side for grain supplies, South American corn, wheat and soybean production is expected to improve in 2024, although erratic weather in Brazil is leaving some doubt.

In Argentina, abundant rainfall over farming heartlands is likely to boost production of soybeans, corn and wheat in one of the world’s largest grain exporting nations.