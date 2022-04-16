In many boardrooms around the world, there's an elephant in the room. Or an orang utan. Or a rainforest. And for the most part, they are invisible.
Nature plays a central role in many businesses, yet it rarely gets a seat at the C-suite table.
In many boardrooms around the world, there's an elephant in the room. Or an orang utan. Or a rainforest. And for the most part, they are invisible.
Nature plays a central role in many businesses, yet it rarely gets a seat at the C-suite table.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 16, 2022, with the headline Giving nature a seat in the boardroom. Subscribe