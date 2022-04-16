Giving nature a seat in the boardroom

Just as firms are increasingly being mandated by regulators to measure and report their climate risks, the same could happen in relation to nature

Climate Change Editor
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In many boardrooms around the world, there's an elephant in the room. Or an orang utan. Or a rainforest. And for the most part, they are invisible.

Nature plays a central role in many businesses, yet it rarely gets a seat at the C-suite table.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 16, 2022, with the headline Giving nature a seat in the boardroom. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top