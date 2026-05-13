Straitstimes.com header logo

Ghana to evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Members of civil society groups and human rights organisations hold placards as they take part in a march calling for stronger government action against illegal immigration in Pretoria, South Africa, April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Members of civil society groups and human rights organisations hold placards as they take part in a march calling for stronger government action against illegal immigration in Pretoria, South Africa, April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

ACCRA, May 12 - Ghana will evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa following a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting migrants from other sub-Saharan African countries, a post by the foreign minister said on X.

• Foreign minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the citizens had registered for assistance with the Ghana High Commission.

• Some South Africans are protesting against illegal immigration from other sub-Saharan African countries.

• South African authorities have said illegal immigration is a problem while condemning the violence and vowing in April to crack down on xenophobic attacks.

• Ghana has protested over videos of violent incidents circulating on social media and promised to look after its citizens at home and abroad.

• Other African countries including Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe have warned their citizens in South Africa to exercise caution and stay indoors amid attacks targeting foreigners.

• Nigeria has said at least 130 citizens have asked to be flown home. REUTERS

See more on

Ghana

South Africa

Africa

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.