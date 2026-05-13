Ghana to evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

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FILE PHOTO: Members of civil society groups and human rights organisations hold placards as they take part in a march calling for stronger government action against illegal immigration in Pretoria, South Africa, April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/File Photo

ACCRA, May 12 - Ghana will evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa following a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting migrants from other sub-Saharan African countries, a post by the foreign minister said on X.

• Foreign minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the citizens had registered for assistance with the Ghana High Commission.

• Some South Africans are protesting against illegal immigration from other sub-Saharan African countries.

• South African authorities have said illegal immigration is a problem while condemning the violence and vowing in April to crack down on xenophobic attacks.

• Ghana has protested over videos of violent incidents circulating on social media and promised to look after its citizens at home and abroad.

• Other African countries including Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe have warned their citizens in South Africa to exercise caution and stay indoors amid attacks targeting foreigners.

• Nigeria has said at least 130 citizens have asked to be flown home. REUTERS