Ghana authorities rescue fishermen after attack by gunmen

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ACCRA, Feb 26 - Four fishing boats came under attack by unidentified gunmen in the seas off central Ghana early on Thursday, triggering a search-and-rescue operation by the navy and air force, a statement by its armed forces and a local official said.

A local member of parliament involved in rescue efforts said survivors told her the fishing boats came under attack after a night at sea. The 71 fishermen aboard survived but their vessels were looted.

"They had gone out for their usual fishing activity — heading out to sea and returning in the early hours of the morning with their catch,” Gizella Tetteh, a lawmaker for the Awutu Senya West Constituency said. “The robbers stole all their outboard motors and generators.”

The Ghana Armed Forces said further details would be communicated as the operation progressed, and appealed for calm.

The Gulf of Guinea, which borders Ghana’s southern coastline, has long been flagged by maritime security agencies as one of the world’s most piracy-prone waters. REUTERS