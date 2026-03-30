Germany's Merz says Berlin will work with Syria to return refugees

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BERLIN, March 30 - Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday Germany and Syria would work together to return hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees, who he said had an important part to play in rebuilding their country.

Speaking after a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Berlin, Merz said many Syrian refugees had made a major contribution in Germany but that most wanted to return home.

"They will play an important role in Syria following years of destruction of businesses, schools, nurseries and hospitals," he told a joint news conference.

He said around 80% of Syrians in Germany, where some 700,000-800,000 have been seeking asylum, were expected to return to their home country over the next three years.

The initial priority would be "those who no longer have a valid residence rights," he said, adding that this would especially apply to criminal offenders.

Merz's coalition government imposed tougher controls when it took power last year, as support for the anti-immigration AfD party surged in the wake of former Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to admit around 1 million asylum seekers from countries including Syria and Afghanistan.

Merz said Germany wanted to support the reconstruction process in Syria and was working with the government in Damascus on helping those who wanted to return.

"Over the past few weeks, we have drawn up an ambitious joint work programme for reconstruction and return, which is now being implemented," he said.

Al-Sharaa said Syria would never forget how Germany had opened its doors to refugees during the civil war and said the two countries were restoring their partnership.

"We are working with our friends in Germany to establish a model of circular migration that allows Syrian talents to contribute to rebuilding their country," he said. REUTERS