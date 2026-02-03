Germany eyes lasers, spy satellites in military space spending splurge

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Head of German Space Command Michael Traut during an interview with Reuters at the Changi Aviation Summit, held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, on Feb 2.

SINGAPORE – Germany is weighing investments, ranging from spy satellites and space planes to offensive lasers, under a €35 billion (S$52.5 billion) military space spending plan aimed at countering growing threats from Russia and China in orbit, the country’s space commander said.

Germany will build an encrypted military constellation of more than 100 satellites, known as SATCOM Stage 4, over the next few years, the head of German Space Command, Major-General Michael Traut, told Reuters on the sidelines of a space event ahead of the Singapore Airshow .

He said the network will mirror the model used by the US Space Development Agency, a Pentagon unit that deploys low-earth-orbit satellites for communications and missile tracking.

Rheinmetall is in talks with German satellite maker OHB about a joint bid for an unnamed German military satellite project, Reuters reported last week.

The potential deal comes as Europe’s top three space firms – Airbus, Thales and Leonardo – are seeking to build a European satellite communications alternative to billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Maj-Gen Traut said Germany’s investment in military space architecture reflects a sharply more contested space environment since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 .

Berlin and its European allies, he said, need to bolster their deterrence posture by investing not only in secure communications but also in capabilities that can hinder or disable hostile space systems.

“(We need to) improve our deterrence posture in space, since space has become an operational or even warfighting domain, and we are perfectly aware that our systems, our space capabilities, need to be protected and defended,” Maj-Gen Traut said.

Inspector satellites and lasers

Germany will channel funding into intelligence-gathering satellites, sensors and systems designed to disrupt adversary spacecraft, including lasers and equipment capable of targeting ground-based infrastructure, Maj-Gen Traut said.

He added that Germany will prioritise small and large domestic and European suppliers for the programme.

Maj-Gen Traut emphasised that Germany will not field destructive weapons in orbit that could generate debris, but said a range of non-kinetic options exists to disrupt hostile satellites, including jamming, lasers and actions against ground control stations.

He also pointed to so-called inspector satellites – small spacecraft capable of manoeuvring close to other satellites – which he said Russia and China have already deployed.

“There is a broad range of possible effects in the electromagnetic spectrum, in the optical, in the laser spectrum, and even some active physical things like inspector satellites,” he said.

“You could even go after ground segments of a space system in order to deny that system to your adversary or to tell him ‘if you do something to us in space, we might do something to you in other domains as well’.” REUTERS