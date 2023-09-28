Germany and Israel sign ‘historic’ missile shield deal

TEL AVIV - Israel’s US$3.5 billion (S$4.8 billion) sale of its Arrow 3 missile defence system to Germany, sparked by security fears after Russia’s Ukraine invasion, is the biggest yet for the small country’s outsized arms sector.

With its armed forces steeled by a history of war, Israel is now the ninth largest exporter of military equipment and technology, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Israeli arms exports reached a new record of US$12.5 billion in 2022, double the amount from three years earlier, says its defence ministry.

Israel’s fears of attacks from Iran and other foes have led it, together with its top ally the United States, to develop hi-tech systems designed to knock incoming rockets and missiles out of the sky.

Berlin’s purchase of Arrow 3 had to be approved by Washington because the system was jointly developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and US aerospace giant Boeing.

The system aims to shield Germany and its neighbours from ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear warheads by intercepting them as far as 2,400km away, outside the atmosphere.

Israel, a country of nine million people, has fought multiple wars with Arab states since its foundation in 1948 in what was then Palestine.

Its army now occupies the West Bank and blockades the Gaza Strip, fuelling anger across the Arab and Muslim world.

As Israel marks a half-century since the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, its arms industry is earning billions, much of it now driven by the sharply heightened tensions between Nato and Russia.

‘Europe always a priority’

“The war in Ukraine created a demand for military systems all over the world,” said Mr Uzi Rubin, considered the father of Israel’s missile defence programme.

“This is a situation that benefits all Western defence industries – European and US as well as Israel’s,” added Mr Rubin, an expert at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

While Israeli arms sales have been fuelled by the Ukraine war, Israel has refrained from selling weapons to that country in an apparent effort to avoid antagonising Russia.

In another major contract, newly minted Nato member Finland was quick to announce plans to buy an Israeli defence system against aircraft, rockets and missiles, for 316 million euros (S$456 million).

“The war in Ukraine is likely to further increase European demand for systems that Israel already has a strong position in,” said Mr Elliot Chapman, Middle East and North Africa analyst for British open-source defence intelligence company Janes.

“Europe has long been a priority for Israeli exports,” he added.

“That said, European countries are keener than ever to keep capabilities and funding in their borders,” he said, citing EU concerns about an over-reliance on defence equipment made elsewhere.