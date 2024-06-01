German police shoot knifeman who attacked far-right rally in Mannheim

BERLIN - German police said they shot and wounded a man armed with a knife who attacked a right-wing demonstration in the southwestern city of Mannheim on May 31.

Social media footage showed a bearded man in glasses attacking people in the city's central Marktplatz square with a knife.

One person appears to be stabbed in the leg and a policeman who tries to intervene appears to be cut in the neck.

Another policeman then shoots the attacker.

"A firearm was used against the attacker," Mannheim police said, in a statement.

No information was available on the identity or motives of the attacker and police said they could not yet give details about any injuries among the demonstrators in the square.

A livestream broadcast from central Mannheim showed anti-Islam activist Michael Stuerzenberger preparing to address a small crowd at an event put on by the anti-Islam Pax Europa Movement.