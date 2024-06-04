German police search for weapons in 'Reichsbuerger' coup plot case

Razor wires are lined outside a temporary facility set up to house the courtroom for the trial against the inner circle of a group of Reichsbuerger (Citizens of the Reich) who are alleged to have plotted the violent overthrow of the German government in 2022, ahead of the start of the trial in Frankfurt, Germany, May 21, 2024. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/ File Photo
Jun 04, 2024, 07:26 PM
Jun 04, 2024, 07:16 PM

BERLIN - German police are searching for possible weapons depots of suspects close to the far-right 'Reichsbuerger' group that plotted to overthrow the government, Spiegel magazine reported on Tuesday.

The federal prosecutor's office was not immediately available for comment.

The search warrants were executed against a 73-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman residing in the south-western German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Spiegel said citing the prosecutors.

They are suspected of providing the group surrounding property investor Heinrich XIII Prinz Reuss with facilities to recruit new members, Spiegel reported.

Investigators say the man possesses a considerable number of firearms, reported Spiegel.

Investigators are searching for hidden weapons depots during the operation, which involves numerous special forces from several states and the explosive ordnance disposal service, it added.

Apart from Baden-Wuerttemberg, the large-scale police operation is ongoing at seven properties and three plots of land, including bunkers and a former military training area, across the states of Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein. REUTERS

