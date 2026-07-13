Straitstimes.com header logo

German hospital treats US Ebola patient infected in Congo

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Congo rose to 1,926, including 702 deaths.

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo rose to 1,926, including 702 deaths.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • A US citizen infected with the Bundibugyo variant of Ebola in Congo was admitted to Frankfurt University Hospital's special isolation unit on July 13.
  • The patient's condition is stable, and there is no risk to the public due to strict isolation measures at the hospital.
  • Ebola cases in Congo have risen to 1,926 with 702 deaths, spreading to new provinces Haut-Uele and Tshopo as of July 13.

AI generated

BERLIN – A United States citizen infected with the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo was admitted to Frankfurt University Hospital early on July 13, officials said.

The patient arrived at the hospital’s special isolation unit around 3am local time after contracting the Bundibugyo variant of the Ebola virus in Congo, the hospital said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on July 10 that a US citizen working for a humanitarian organisation in Congo had tested positive for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus.

“The patient’s condition is currently stable,” said Timo Wolf, head of the special isolation unit.

The hospital said there was no risk to the public or other patients, as the individual is being treated in complete isolation in a unit that is structurally and organisationally separated from the rest of the facility.

The admission comes as the number of confirmed Ebola cases in Congo rose to 1,926, including 702 deaths, with the outbreak spreading to two new provinces, Haut-Uele and Tshopo, the country’s public health institute said on July 13.

In June, a US citizen treated in Berlin after contracting Ebola in Congo was discharged from Charite hospital. REUTERS

More on this topic
DRC Ebola outbreak is ‘fastest-growing ever’ as 600 die
Jolted by Ebola, countries try again to finish pandemic treaty
See more on

Ebola

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Africa

Pandemics

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.