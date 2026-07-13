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The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo rose to 1,926, including 702 deaths.

BERLIN – A United States citizen infected with the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo was admitted to Frankfurt University Hospital early on July 13, officials said.

The patient arrived at the hospital’s special isolation unit around 3am local time after contracting the Bundibugyo variant of the Ebola virus in Congo, the hospital said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on July 10 that a US citizen working for a humanitarian organisation in Congo had tested positive for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus.

“The patient’s condition is currently stable,” said Timo Wolf, head of the special isolation unit.

The hospital said there was no risk to the public or other patients, as the individual is being treated in complete isolation in a unit that is structurally and organisationally separated from the rest of the facility.

The admission comes as the number of confirmed Ebola cases in Congo rose to 1,926, including 702 deaths, with the outbreak spreading to two new provinces, Haut-Uele and Tshopo, the country’s public health institute said on July 13.

In June, a US citizen treated in Berlin after contracting Ebola in Congo was discharged from Charite hospital. REUTERS