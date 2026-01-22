German Chancellor Merz warns great power politics makes world ‘a dangerous place’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned on Jan 22 that the international order is “unravelling at a breathtaking pace” and that “a world where only power counts is a dangerous place”.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Merz pointed to Russia’s war in Ukraine, a rising China and a United States that is “radically reshaping its foreign and security policy”.

“A world where only power counts is a dangerous place,” he said. “First for small states and for the middle powers, ultimately for the great ones.”

The conservative leader of the top European Union economy said Germany went down this road “to its bitter end” during the 20th century.

“It pulled the world into a black abyss,” he said.

“So let us bear in mind: Our greatest strength remains the ability to build partnerships and alliances among equals based on mutual trust and respect.”

Mr Merz called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “the most drastic expression” so far of a global “new era”. He added that China, “with strategic foresight, has worked its way into the ranks of the great powers”.

“The United States’ global pole position is being challenged,” Mr Merz said, with Washington responding by “radically reshaping its foreign and security policy”.

“We have entered a time of great power politics. The international order of the past three decades anchored in international law has always been imperfect. Today, its very foundations have been shaken.”

He said Europe’s power rested on three pillars.

“First, we must invest massively in our ability to defend ourselves, and we are doing this,” he said.

“Second, we must rapidly make our economies competitive, and we are doing this. Third, we must stand closer together among Europeans and among like-minded partners. We are doing this.” AFP