Georgian parliament votes to override presidential veto of 'foreign agent' Bill

TBILISI - Georgia's parliament voted on May 28 to override a presidential veto of a Bill on "foreign agents" that has plunged the South Caucasus country into crisis, ignoring criticism from the West which says the legislation is authoritarian and Russian-inspired.

The May 28 vote to ignore the objections of Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, whose powers are mostly ceremonial, sets the stage for the speaker of Parliament to sign the Bill into law in the coming days.

The dispute about the newly-minted law has come to be seen as a key test of whether Georgia, for three decades among the most pro-Western of the Soviet Union's successor states, would maintain its Western orientation, or pivot instead to Russia.

The Bill would require organisations receiving more than 20 per cent of their funding from overseas to register as "agents of foreign influence", while also introducing punitive fines for violations, as well as onerous disclosure requirements.

Opponents of the Bill have for more than a month mounted some of the largest protests Georgia has seen since independence from Moscow in 1991 as the Soviet Union crumbled.

The US, Britain and the European Union have all criticised the Bill, which Georgian opposition groups have dubbed "the Russian law", saying it is modelled on Russian legislation used to target opponents of Vladimir Putin's Kremlin.

Russia is unpopular among many Georgians for its support of the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, with public opinion broadly supportive of membership in the EU and Nato.