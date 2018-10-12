Georgian man reunites with dog three years after it went missing

Mr Giorgi Bereziani, 62, was devastated when his dog Jorge went missing three years ago.

Yet the man from Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, never gave up hope all this time, and continued to put up notices and comb the streets in a bid to find his beloved companion.

Mr Bereziani and his dearest canine friend were finally reunited on Sunday (Oct 7) after workers at an opera house saw Jorge and contacted his owner, according to YouTube channel ViralHog, which first uploaded a video of the reunion on Tuesday.

In the clip, which appears to be mostly filmed in the first person by Mr Bereziani, he seems to be taking the bus on the way to look for Jorge.

After alighting and walking a short distance, he finally finds Jorge lying forlornly at a tree along a pavement.

"Jorge!" Mr Bereziani calls out before speaking in Georgian, at which the black-and-white dog's ears pick up and Jorge starts to whimper seemingly in recognition of a familiar voice.

Jorge then continues to make whimpering noises between barks and throws his front paws at Mr Bereziani while sniffing him, visibly excited to see his owner again.

According to ViralHog, the yellow tag on Jorge meant that the dog was taken from the streets by animal control workers but later vaccinated and released as he was considered harmless.

The heart-warming clip has garnered about 250,000 views in YouTube so far, with many viewers commenting that the reunion was extremely touching.