General Tchiani: Shadowy army veteran who seized power in Niger

NIAMEY - General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the chief of Niger’s powerful presidential guard who took power after a military coup, is an army veteran who has foiled similar uprisings in the restive West African nation.

In his fifties, Gen Tchiani has shunned the limelight despite a stellar military career which saw him lead the elite 700-member unit from 2011 up until now.

“He is not well known outside military circles. He is a man in the background, powerful,” said Mr Ibrahim Yahaya Ibrahim, a researcher with the International Crisis Group think-tank.

On Friday, Gen Tchiani declared himself leader after staging a takeover that began on Wednesday when his presidential guards seized president Mohamed Bazoum and sequestered him in the presidential palace.

Niger is an abysmally poor nation but with vast deposits of uranium. It has suffered four coups since independence from France in 1960 and several other failed putsch attempts and is currently in the throes of Islamic militant violence like its neighbours.

Mr Bazoum – a key ally of the West in fighting militancy in sub-Saharan Africa – was the first elected leader to succeed another since independence.

Gen Tchiani is a staunch ally of former president Mahamadou Issoufou, Mr Bazoum’s predecessor, who appointed him head of the presidential guards in 2011.

Mr Bazoum kept him in the job after taking over from Mr Issoufou, who served two terms, but relations between the general and the ousted president deteriorated in the past months, according to sources close to Mr Bazoum.

They told AFP that the deposed leader had been considering replacing Gen Tchiani as the head of the presidential guard.

Gen Tchiani, meanwhile, began shunning “official ceremonies and activities” of the president and sent his deputy Colonel Ibroh Amadou Bacharou, also a member of the new junta, to represent him, a source close to Mr Bazoum said.

‘Brave’ and ‘popular’

Another source close to the deposed leader said Gen Tchiani’s replacement was due to be decided at a Cabinet meeting on July 24.

Gen Tchiani is originally from Filingue, an arid zone about 200km north-west of the capital Niamey.

It lies in the volatile Tillaberi region which has borne the brunt of Islamic militant attacks in the past years.

Tillaberi has been repeatedly attacked for nearly eight years by insurgents linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group as well as militants from neighbouring Nigeria.

The vast area, roughly the size of South Korea, has around 150,000 internally displaced people, according to the United Nations.