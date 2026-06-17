G-7 leaders discuss ‘trusted partners’ access to cutting-edge US AI models: Sources

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A number of country representatives attending the annual G-7 summit discussed the idea of widening access to advanced AI models with US representatives.

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France - G-7 leaders discussed a plan to grant select “trusted partners” access to advanced AI models from US firms such as Anthropic, three diplomatic sources said on June 16, potentially opening a path around restrictions on non-American use.

Anthropic last week disabled access for all users to Fable 5 and Mythos 5, its most advanced AI models. The company made that move after US President Donald Trump ordered Anthropic to block foreign nationals from accessing its most advanced AI models, citing national security concerns.

One of the diplomatic sources said a number of country representatives attending the annual summit of leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations discussed the idea of widening access to advanced AI models with US representatives.

This was mainly with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, on the sidelines of the opening G-7 summit dinner on June 15 in the French lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains.

The "trusted partners" could be countries or companies, said a second source, who declined to be named because the talks were ongoing.

An agreement providing broader access to advanced models would allow G-7 countries to use the models to develop stronger cybersecurity defences against rivals such as China.

A Trump White House official said in a statement that the president's team has "an open line of communication with our allies, and we remain committed to addressing national security concerns with Anthropic’s model”.

AI executives from Anthropic, OpenAI and Google, which are all developing highly advanced models, are expected to attend a working lunch on June 17 to speak about technology issues, including regulation, AI infrastructure and networks, Reuters previously reported.

Anthropic's spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cybersecurity experts believe Anthropic's Mythos, a model designed to find flaws in computer code, may turbocharge attacks on banks' technology systems. The European Union is seeking access to Mythos to study the model's implications.

Prior to Trump's order, Anthropic had given access to Mythos to select organizations in "more than 15 countries" so they could use the product to scan their computer systems for vulnerabilities, according to a company statement.

The organisations included entities in the healthcare, communications, power and water sectors, according to the statement.

The news of the "trusted partners" scheme was first reported by the Financial Times. REUTERS