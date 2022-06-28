G-7 leaders commit to climate club, make carbon-cutting pledges: draft communique summary

In a draft communique summary, G-7 leaders said they would commit to a highly decarbonised road sector by 2030. PHOTO: AFP
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY (REUTERS) - Group of Seven rich nation leaders committed on Tuesday (June 28) to creating an international "Climate Club" to forge cooperation on climate change and made pledges on decarbonising industrial sectors.

In a draft communique summary, they said they would commit to a highly decarbonised road sector by 2030 and a fully or predominantly decarbonised power sector by 2035.

They would also prioritise "concrete and timely steps" towards the goal of accelerating a phase-out of domestic "unabated coal" power.

This refers to coal-fired power plants that do not have technology to reduce or capture the resulting carbon dioxide emissions.

This story is developing.

