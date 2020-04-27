G-20 launches initiative for health tools

RIYADH • The Group of 20 (G-20) rich and emerging economies yesterday launched an international initiative to accelerate access to health tools needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Finance Minister of Saudi Arabia, the current G-20 chair, said the group is still working to bridge an estimated US$8 billion (S$11.4 billion) funding gap to combat the pandemic.

"The G-20 will continue reinforcing global cooperation on all fronts, and most importantly, on closing the immediate health financing gap," Mr Mohammed al-Jadaan said in a statement launching the Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator initiative.

He added that "the international community is still facing extraordinary uncertainty about the depth and duration of this health crisis".

Saudi Arabia earlier this month pledged US$500 million to support global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In the statement yesterday, Riyadh repeated its call to all countries, non-governmental organisations, philanthropists and the private sector to help close the financing gap.

REUTERS