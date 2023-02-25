G-20 finance chiefs differ on debt write-down, Russia-Ukraine war

BENGALURU - Finance leaders of the world’s biggest economies were entangled in differences on Saturday over the war in Ukraine and resolving the debt burden of distressed developing nations, participants said.

The meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 (G-20), hosted by India, is likely to end later in the day without a joint communique because there was no consensus on how to describe the conflict in Ukraine, delegates said.

The United States and its allies in the Group of Seven (G-7) industrial powers have been adamant in demanding the communique squarely condemn Russia for the invasion of its neighbour.

This has reportedly been opposed by the Russian and Chinese delegations. India and China were also among the nations that abstained on Thursday when the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to demand Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine and stop fighting.

Russia, a member of the G-20 but not the G-7, refers to its actions in Ukraine as a “special military operation” and avoids calling it an invasion or war.

India is also pressing the participants to avoid using the word “war” in any communique, G-20 officials have told Reuters.

India, which holds this year’s G-20 presidency, has kept a largely neutral stance on the war, declining to blame Russia for the invasion, while seeking a diplomatic solution.

However, it sharply boosted its purchase of Russian oil.

Besides the G-7 nations, the G-20 bloc also includes such countries as Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

A senior G-20 source said negotiations over the communique were difficult, with Russia and China blocking proposals by Western countries.

The source and several other officials said barring a last-minute surprise, a consensus on the communique was unlikely and that the meeting would likely end with a statement by the host summarising the discussions.

“In the absence of a consensus, the option for India would be to issue a chair statement,” one official said.

India’s foreign, finance and information ministries did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

On the sidelines, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held a meeting on Saturday with the World Bank, China, India, Saudi Arabia and the G-7 on restructuring debt for distressed economies.

There were disagreements among members, said IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, but “it was clear that there is a commitment to bridge differences for the benefit of countries”.

Pressure has been building on China, the world’s largest bilateral creditor, and other nations to take a large haircut, or loss, on loans given to struggling developing nations.

In a video address to the G-20 meeting on Friday, Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun reiterated Beijing’s position that the World Bank and other multilateral development banks participate in debt relief by taking haircuts alongside bilateral creditors.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said before the debt meeting that she would press all bilateral creditors, including China, to participate in meaningful discussions, adding that debt treatment for Zambia and financing assurances for Sri Lanka were “most urgent”.

Zambia owed Beijing nearly US$6 billion (S$8.1 billion) of a total external debt of US$17 billion at the end of 2021, according to government data, while Ghana owes China US$1.7 billion, according to the International Institute of Finance, a financial services trade association focussed on emerging markets.

Sri Lanka owed Chinese lenders US$7.4 billion – or nearly a fifth of public external debt – by the end of 2022, calculations by the China Africa Research Initiative think tank show. REUTERS