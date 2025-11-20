G-20 billionaires could end world poverty with one year of earnings: Oxfam

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Oxfam also called for the world’s wealthy to be “fairly taxed in order to help end poverty and fight the climate breakdown”.

- Billionaires in the world’s leading economies made US$2.2 trillion (S$2.9 trillion) in 2024 , which would have been enough to lift all the world’s poor out of poverty, global campaign group Oxfam said on Nov 20 .

The British-based charity urged this weekend’s summit of the powerful Group of 20 (G-20) group of major economies to back initiatives by the host, South Africa, to address massive global wealth inequality and the debt undermining developing countries.

Billionaires in the 19 countries that are part of the grouping made US$2.2 trillion in 2024 as their combined wealth grew to US$15.6 trillion, it said, basing its figures on the Forbes list. “The annual cost to lift up the 3.8 billion people who currently live below the poverty line is US$1.65 trillion,” it said in a statement.

Oxfam backed a recommendation that South Africa will present to the Nov 22-23 summit for the establishment of an international panel to tackle inequality in the same way the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) works on the threat from global warming.

“If the South African G-20 establishes a new international panel on inequality, it will be a tremendous step in addressing the inequality emergency,” executive director Amitabh Behar said in the statement.

It singled out the US, which is boycotting the Johannesburg meeting , as championing “destructive policies – from reckless tariffs to regressive tax breaks and cuts to life-saving aid” that increase inequality between the rich and poor.

Calling for action on debt, it said 3.4 billion people live in countries that spend more on interest repayments than on education or health.

The G-20 includes 19 countries as well as the European Union and African Union, which together represent 85 per cent of global gross domestic product and two-thirds of the world population.

South Africa hopes its summit, the first G-20 in Africa, will advance issues facing the continent and developing countries in the Global South before the rotating presidency is handed to the US for 2026. AFP



