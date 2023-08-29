Furore over Spanish soccer kiss grows as prosecutors launch probe against federation chief

MADRID - Spain's High Court prosecutor on Monday opened a preliminary investigation into whether national soccer chief Luis Rubiales might have committed an act of sexual aggression when he grabbed player Jenni Hermoso and kissed her on the lips after Spain's victory in the women's World Cup.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said the court had received several complaints but would only launch a full inquiry if Hermoso sought one. She says she did not want to be kissed.

The move increased the pressure on Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), who was suspended by Fifa on Saturday amid a furore over the incident at the ceremony following Spain's World Cup win in Sydney on Aug 20.

RFEF has called regional federations to an urgent meeting on Monday to evaluate the situation, which has spiralled into a national row over women's rights, macho behaviour and sexual abuse.

Rubiales, 46, has refused to step down, saying the kiss - which took place in a globally-watched live broadcast - was consensual. Hermoso, her teammates and the Spanish government say it was unwanted and demeaning.

Acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said on Monday that Rubiales' defiance and the support from some federation members showed that macho behaviour was systematic in Spanish society.

"What footballer Jenni Hermoso experienced should never have happened," Diaz said in a video statement prior to a meeting with the women players' union.

But in a further twist, Rubiales' mother locked herself inside a church and started a hunger strike to protest against her son's treatment.

All 23 players on Spain's cup-winning squad including Hermoso, as well as dozens of other squad members, said on Friday they would not play internationals while Rubiales remained head of the federation. Their next match is away to Sweden in the Nations League on Sept 22.

Spontaneous?

At a federation meeting on Friday where he had been widely expected to step down, Rubiales refused to quit, seeking to defend his behaviour and calling the kiss "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual".

RFEF has said Rubiales will defend himself legally to prove "his complete innocence".

Diaz, who is also deputy prime minister in the acting Socialist government, met on Monday with representatives of the women's players' union FUTPRO, which represents Hermoso, and the Association of Spanish Footballers.