Fujimori heads toward Peru runoff as vote count enters third day

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Peru’s presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori arrives to vote at a polling station during the general election, in Lima, Peru April 12, 2026. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

LIMA, April 14 - Conservative Keiko Fujimori will advance to a presidential runoff in Peru as the vote count entered a third day on Tuesday, with a former Lima mayor and center‑left candidate locked in a tight battle for second place, according to the official count.

Fujimori, a former congresswoman and the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, will advance to a presidential run-off, expected on June 7, as she held 16.9% of the votes with 74% of votes counted, the official election tally showed.

Right-wing former Lima mayor, Rafael Lopez Aliaga, and center-left Jorge Nieto are vying for second place with about 13% and 12% of the votes respectively, as the count by Peru's electoral body, ONPE, moved into a third day.

Outsider Ricardo Belmont stood in fourth place securing just below 10% of the votes.

With none of the leading candidates anywhere near the 50% required to win outright, a runoff will be required, prolonging political uncertainty in the world's third‑largest copper producer.

The tally for Sunday's election has moved into a third day after officials extended voting hours into Monday for more than 50,000 people who were unable to cast ballots as widespread delays and logistical failures hampered voting day. REUTERS