Fuel tanker blast kills at least eight in Cameroon’s southwest
YAOUNDE, Dec 12 - At least eight people were killed after a fuel tanker crashed and exploded early on Friday in Likomba, near Tiko in southwestern Cameroon, local authorities said.
Viang Mekala, an officer at the administrative unit where the accident occurred, said the driver was unable to stabilize the truck after experiencing brake failure while descending a hill, slamming into several cars and buildings before the vehicle exploded.
"The tanker truck is completely charred. Other vehicles got burnt. Tens of houses were also destroyed by the blaze," Mekala told reporters.
Several others were injured and taken to the Tiko district hospital. An army rescue unit was still working to contain the flames and assess the damage. But emergency responders said the death toll could rise.
Fuel truck blasts have occurred previously in Cameroon, which lacks pipeline infrastructure, so petroleum products must be transported by road or rail. Degraded roads riddled with potholes and unroadworthy vehicles contribute to frequent traffic accidents that claim hundreds of lives each year. REUTERS