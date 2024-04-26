Frozen in time: Colombian town’s unexplained mummies

SAN BERNARDO - In a small town high in the Colombian Andes, Madam Clovisnerys Bejarano kneels before a glass box holding the petrified corpse of her mother, who died 30 years ago but looks as if she might just be asleep.

Madam Saturnina Torres de Bejarano is dressed in the same rose-print dress and green woolen jersey she was interred in, clasping a fake red carnation in her eerily well-preserved hands.

“She still has her little brown face, round, her braids, her hair,” Madam Bejarano, 63, told AFP at her mother’s final resting place, in a museum displaying her body and those of 13 others from the town of San Bernardo who became spontaneously, and mysteriously, mummified after death.

“If God wanted to preserve her... it must be for a reason,” said Madam Bejarano, a resident of the town some 100km south of Bogota.

Madam Torres was interred in a vault in the San Bernardo municipal cemetery in 1993.

Exhumed in 2001 – as is customary to make space for new bodies – her relatives found her still with hair, nails and much of her tissue unspoilt.

It came as no major surprise. Dozens of mummified bodies have come out of the vaults since the first one in 1963.

“When all this began, people were a little incredulous about what was happening; they thought these were going to be isolated events,” said museum guide Rocio Vergara.

“As time went on, it became more and more frequent to find bodies in this condition,” she told AFP.

Some even still had their eyes, usually quick to decompose.

In the late 1980s, some 50 mummies were found in the mausoleum every year, but the rate has declined to a handful per year, said Ms Vergara.

Reward after death?

Despite numerous attempts by experts to explain the phenomenon – which has also been observed in countries such as Mexico and Italy – the reason for the spontaneous mummification in San Bernardo has never been pinned down, said Ms Vergara.

Some locals “believe that the process (mummification) is due to the fact that the person was too good, and it is a reward after death,” added Ms Vergara.

“There are others who consider that... it is a punishment.”