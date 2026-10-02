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From haven to exit: The great wealth flight from Britain

With millionaires fleeing Britain, prices of London’s top properties have declined by around 11% over the past 10 years, according to data compiled by Savills, one of Britain’s largest real estate companies.

LONDON – Is Britain’s centre-left government, with its fondness for higher taxes, scaring off the super-rich? A spate of high-profile departures certainly points in this direction.

Christopher Rokos, a British billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist, recently announced that he was switching his tax residence from Britain to Greece. Alan Howard, another hedge fund billionaire, has already decamped to Switzerland.