From flickering fireflies to lowly dung beetles, insects are vanishing

MANSFIELD, Connecticut - As a boy in the 1960s, Professor David Wagner would run around his family’s Missouri farm with a glass jar clutched in his hand, scooping flickering fireflies out of the sky.

“We could fill it up and put it by our bedside at night,” says Prof Wagner, now an entomologist.

That’s all gone, the family farm now paved over with new homes and manicured lawns. And Prof Wagner’s beloved fireflies – like so many insects worldwide – have largely vanished in what scientists are calling the global Insect Apocalypse.

As human activities rapidly transform the planet, the global insect population is declining at an unprecedented rate of up to 2 per cent annually. Amid deforestation, pesticide use, artificial light pollution and climate change, these critters are struggling – along with the crops, flowers and other animals that rely on them to survive.

“Insects are the food that make all the birds and make all the fish,” said Prof Wagner, who works at the University of Connecticut. “They’re the fabric tethering together every freshwater and terrestrial ecosystem across the planet.”

Tree of life

It’s easy to think insects are doing fine. After all, they’re nearly everywhere – crawling through rainforest canopy, burrowing into soil, skimming freshwater ponds or, of course, flitting through the air.

On the biological “tree of life” – which classifies organisms to describe their evolutionary and genetic relationship to one another – insects fall under the branch, or phylum, called arthropods, one of the 40 branches of the animal kingdom.

In terms of diversity, insects are unrivalled, representing two-thirds of the world’s more than 1.5 million documented animal species with millions more bugs likely still undiscovered, scientists say. By comparison, there are roughly 73,000 vertebrates, or animals with a backbone from humans to birds and fish. These represent less than 5 per cent of the known animal kingdom, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Their importance to the environment can’t be understated, scientists say. Insects are crucial to the food web, feeding birds, reptiles and mammals such as bats. For some animals, bugs are simply a treat. Plant-eating orangutans delight in slurping up termites from a teeming hill. Humans, too, see some 2,000 species of insects as food.

But insects are so much more than food. Farmers depend on these critters pollinating crops and churning soil to keep it healthy, among other activities.

Insects pollinate more than 75 per cent of global crops, a service valued at up to US$577 billion (S$783 billion) per year, the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services says.

In the United States, insects perform services valued in 2006 at an estimated US$57 billion per year, according to a study in the journal BioScience.

Dung beetles alone are worth some US$380 million per year to the US cattle industry for their work breaking down manure and churning rangeland soil, the study found.