From coffee to toothpaste, Nigerians buy small as hardships bite

LAGOS (AFP) - From five grams of toothpaste to 10 millilitres of cooking oil, many Nigerians struggling with soaring prices now buy their basic necessities in small quantities packed in tiny plastic bags to be consumed on the same day.

Consumer brands behind this "sachetisation of the economy" see it as a creative innovation, allowing consumption for all Nigerians, the majority of whom live on less than US$2 (S$2.75) a day.

But critics see the development as an economic and ecological aberration, even as Africa's largest economy struggles with the inflationary fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine.

In the streets of Lagos, the vibrant economic capital of Africa's most populous country, small sachets are now part of the decor: they colour its streets, packing the wood and tin shops found on the corner of most streets.

Sitting on a stool, Mr Ibrahim Atahire has been running his small grocery store for 30 years in a busy area of Obalende, a popular district of the megalopolis.

"At my place, you can buy everything in small quantities," said the 55-year-old trader with a streaked grey beard.

On its stand, everything is sold in sachets: coffee or powdered milk for just one cup, a few grams of cereal, toothpaste for one brushing, razors packaged and sold individually, washing powder and fabric softener for a single wash.

Even mosquito cream to relieve bites is sold in a package smaller than the palm of a hand.

For lunch, cooking oil is purchased in sachets, as are spices, tomato sauce, crushed garlic and ginger powder. One sachet, for each ingredient and for each meal.

"I have been selling sachets for several years, but recently people can no longer afford to buy in normal quantities, so that is all I am selling now," Mr Atahire said.

In a parallel street, Ms Sanni Aicha was searching the stalls for the cheapest packet of cooking oil.

The mother of two confides that she is "no longer getting by".

"Before I used to get oil in cans, but for two years everything has been so expensive."