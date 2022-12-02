French baguette, camel-calling: What’s new on the Unesco intangible cultural heritage list?

The United Nations’ cultural agency Unesco is meeting in Morocco from Nov 28 to Dec 3 to examine proposals for its list of intangible cultural heritage, which aims to protect cultural traditions, practices and knowledge.

It will consider 46 items submitted by countries across the world for inscription on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity; four items for the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding; five items for the Register of Good Safeguarding Practices; and one International Assistance request.

Here are some of the new additions to the intangible cultural heritage list announced so far this year:

Kun Lbokator, traditional martial art (Cambodia)