Free hugs ease heartache in Colombia’s quake zone

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One man offering free hugs spends his days under the shade of trees and a cardboard sign that states: “HUGS HERE.”

CALI, Colombia – On top of medical assistance, food provisions and shelter, Colombia’s quake victims also need emotional support after their world was turned upside down.

One man has set out to ease the suffering by offering free hugs in the city of Cali, one of the worst-hit areas by the powerful earthquake on Aug 10.

The Capri neighbourhood in Colombia’s third-biggest city was rendered unrecognisable by the 7.4 magnitude tremor.

Amid the detritus and twisted metal stands Andres Solomon, a musician on a mission to lighten the mood.

The 46-year-old spends his days under the shade of trees and a cardboard sign that states: “HUGS HERE.”

“We are going through a collective trauma, and I think the best way I could help was by giving away the energy I have and the vitality I have left,” Solomon told AFP.

He believes that “listening to people, embracing them, feeling with them and also inviting them to release all the pain” is an important addition to offering material assistance.

Many volunteers appeared to agree, holding survivors close as the 72-hour critical window for finding people alive drew to a close on the morning of Aug 13.

“Seeing this pain reaches me to my very core – imagining that people are still buried alive,” said 72-year-old Lyda Arias, president of the Evangelical Confederation of Colombia.

Rescuers, volunteers, logistical staff, healthcare workers and local officials have also taken advantage of Solomon’s service as they grapple with the pain of the past few days.

“It’s a release,” the musician said. “Everyone is holding things in because they think they have to feel strong in order to be able to help.”

“It’s important to let go, to release all this pain we’re feeling right now,” he added.

Law student Oriana Ordonez, 21, said her peers were “going through a very hard time”.

“Many of them have been left without a home,” she said.

“Many are here putting on a tough front, but deep down they’re really very sad.”

The devastating tremor killed at least 273 people and injured thousands more, while hundreds remain missing. AFP